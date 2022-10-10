AUSTIN (KXAN) — World Mental Health Day this year is Monday, Oct. 10.

According to the Word Health Organization, the goal of the day “is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.”

This year’s theme is “Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority” because of the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO said it’s estimated both anxiety and depressive disorders rose more than 25% during the pandemic’s first year.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, here are a few phone numbers you can reach out to in the Austin area. Call 911 if you need immediate help.

Travis County Integral Care 24/7 Crisis Helpline: (512) 472-4357

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services 24/7 Crisis Hotline (helps cover Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Lee and Williamson counties): 1 (800) 841-1255

Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Center Hill Country (helps serve Blanco, Gillespie, Hays, Llano and Mason Counties) Crisis Hotline: 1 (877) 466-0660

Center for Life Resources (helps serve San Saba County): (800) 458-7788

Central Counties Services (helps serve Lampasas and Milam counties): (800) 888-4036

NAMI Central Texas has a list of phone numbers on its website to request a Crisis Intervention Team or a group of law enforcement officers who are trained to respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

A statewide directory of crisis hotlines is available on the Texas Health and Human Services website. The numbers and centers are broken down by counties served.

National resources

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: The 988 number replaced the previous 1 (800) 273-8255 number to make it easier for people to dial in.

Crisis Text Line: By texting HOME to 741741, you can connect with a crisis counselor. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how the text line works.

Veterans Crisis Line: You can access this by also calling 988 and then pressing the number 1. You can also text 838255. Its website says you don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ Helpline): Connect with The Trevor Project by calling 1 (866) 488-7386 or texting START to 678-678. You can also start a chat from your computer.