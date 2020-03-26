Workout from home by creating a circuit

AUSTIN (KXAN/American Heart Association) – Being stuck at home all day can make getting proper exercise difficult, but it doesn’t have to be.
Fortunately, the American Heart Association has plenty of suggestions for how to get a good workout in from the comfort of your living room. One such suggestion is to create your own circuit; a circuit can be a great way to workout your entire body without needing any special equipment.
The AHA recommends alternating cardio and strength exercises in short bursts of 30 seconds and 3 minutes, then repeating the circuit 2-3 times. Choose 3-4 exercises from each of the below lists and get to it. Happy exercising!
Cardio exercises:
- Jumping jacks
- Jumping ropes
- Jogging or marching in place
- Stair-climbing or step-ups
- High knees
- Mountain climbers
- Star jumps
- Burpees
Strengthening and stability exercises:
- Plank and side plank
- Pushups
- Sit-ups or crunches
- Hip left or bridge position
- Tricep dips on a chair
- Lunges
- Squats or chair position
- Wall sits
Learn more ways to add activity to your routine at heart.org/healthyforgood.