Workout from home by creating a circuit

AUSTIN (KXAN/American Heart Association) – Being stuck at home all day can make getting proper exercise difficult, but it doesn’t have to be.

Fortunately, the American Heart Association has plenty of suggestions for how to get a good workout in from the comfort of your living room. One such suggestion is to create your own circuit; a circuit can be a great way to workout your entire body without needing any special equipment.

The AHA recommends alternating cardio and strength exercises in short bursts of 30 seconds and 3 minutes, then repeating the circuit 2-3 times. Choose 3-4 exercises from each of the below lists and get to it. Happy exercising!

Cardio exercises:

Jumping jacks

Jumping ropes

Jogging or marching in place

Stair-climbing or step-ups

High knees

Mountain climbers

Star jumps

Burpees

Strengthening and stability exercises:

Plank and side plank

Pushups

Sit-ups or crunches

Hip left or bridge position

Tricep dips on a chair

Lunges

Squats or chair position

Wall sits

Learn more ways to add activity to your routine at heart.org/healthyforgood.