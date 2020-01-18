Why does cedar make such an impact on Central Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Any Central Texas resident can tell you the the landscape in this part of the state can be a gorgeous sight to behold.

However, they will also tell you that it can be quite the source of discomfort.

Many across Central Texas are still recovering from what is considered a historic amount of cedar from earlier in January.

Dr. Scott Oberhoff, allergist at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, sat down with KXAN to explain why this particular pollen has such an effect on Central Texas.