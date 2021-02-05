Why are KXAN anchors wearing red today?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From red dresses to red ties, you probably noticed some color coordination among KXAN anchors Friday. The American Heart Association brings awareness to cardiovascular disease through National Wear Red Day.

The special day takes place on Feb. 5, and is a part of the organization’s Go Red for Women movement encouraging people to give and spread awareness.

According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease. Community Activist and Austin American Heart Association Board Member Judy Garner said women, especially Blacks and Hispanics, are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and strokes.

“We need to change the narrative and one place to start is within,” Garner said in a press release. “Understand your risk for cardiovascular disease, including your family health history.”

KXAN staff wears red to bring awareness for cardiovascular disease. (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

The American Heart Association shared there are other ways to show support besides wearing red. That includes: