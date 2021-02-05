Why are KXAN anchors wearing red today?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From red dresses to red ties, you probably noticed some color coordination among KXAN anchors Friday. The American Heart Association brings awareness to cardiovascular disease through National Wear Red Day.
The special day takes place on Feb. 5, and is a part of the organization’s Go Red for Women movement encouraging people to give and spread awareness.
According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease. Community Activist and Austin American Heart Association Board Member Judy Garner said women, especially Blacks and Hispanics, are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and strokes.
“We need to change the narrative and one place to start is within,” Garner said in a press release. “Understand your risk for cardiovascular disease, including your family health history.”
The American Heart Association shared there are other ways to show support besides wearing red. That includes:
- Donating to the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. It says Big Lots Foundation is matching donations up to $333,000 on National Wear Red Day. People can also donate at CVS Health registers until March 8 or online at CVSHealth.com/GoRed
- Signing up to participate in clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.
- Using #WearRedAndGive on social media
- Attending the 17th Annual Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m. People can register at austingored.heart.org