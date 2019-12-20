Why are kids stressed during the Holidays? An expert explains

The holiday rush can be just as stressful for kids as adults, according to one expert.

Dr. Roshni Koli, Medical Director for Psychiatry at Dell Children’s in Austin says a variety of things can stress children out with the holidays.

“Everything going on with the chaos of cooking making, gifts and family coming over it can be more stressful for our kids than we realize,” she said.

That includes temper tantrums in younger kids, “children are often not able to articulate their emotions as well as adults and they express what is going on in their behavior,” she said. “If a child is acting out or acting differently than normal and you are ‘thinking this isn’t my kid, what’s going on?’ It’s really important to just look at the basics.”

The basics include if your kids are sleeping enough and eating well.

Koli said headaches and nausea can also be triggered by stress. The doctor suggests making sure kids keep their regular routine, going to bed on time, even with holiday parties and school off for winter break.

Her biggest piece of advice is if parents lessen their stress, kids will respond.

“Taking the focus off of gift giving and just really spending time together. The holidays are about building memories and experiences that will last a life time,” she said.