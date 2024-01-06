Austin (KXAN) — The University of Texas women’s basketball team suffered a tough loss last week when key player Rori Harmon tore her ACL during practice, taking her out for the rest of the season. Research suggests the injury is happening more and more to female athletes.

Harmon issued a statement through the university’s announcement about her injury.

“I’m grateful for the support of my teammates and coaching staff during this difficult time. I also want to thank our medical staff at Texas for taking care of me. I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to play with my teammates this season, but I’m going to support them and be the best teammate I can be. We have big goals for this season and those are not going to change. We are going to come into the gym every day and work hard to achieve those goals. We have the best fans and will play hard for them and for each other.” Rori Harmon, University of Texas women’s basketball player

Research shared by the National Library of Medicine said elite female athletes are 8 times more likely to tear their ACLs than elite male athletes.

The finding said more study was needed to determine the exact reason female athletes are more likely to be injured this way, but suggested anatomical and hormonal differences could be factors.

Local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Burris did not work on the study, but agreed there could be multiple reasons for this outcome.

“Even though we have the same bones and same overall structures, they are a little bit different and that changes different angles and how our muscles work. Even reasons as far as things like hormonal cycles that make a difference that can cause increased laxity in knees,” Burris said.

Burris said there are ways to try and avoid being injured while playing sports. He said all athletes should condition their bodies for the sport they’re training for.

“They are preventable to a degree by performing certain types of strengthening and stability programs that have been shown, particularly more so in females, to help prevent ACL tears,” Burris said.