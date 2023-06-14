AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer heat is here and impacts our health in obvious ways, such as heat-related illness and sunburns, but it can also impact our medications.

Serra Holthaus, a University of Texas at Austin student pharmacist intern on rotation at the Peoples Pharmacy, said people should always check with their pharmacist about the potential side effects of their medication.

“Anything with benzoyl peroxide or some retinols,” Holthaus said. “I’d stay away from those if you’re going to be outside a lot during the summer, and use something else for now.”

These medications are often used to treat acne. During the summer heat, they can cause excessive drying and make the skin more sensitive to the sun.

According to Texas A&M’s Vital Record, some medications lose effectiveness when subjected to extreme heat. Some medications affected this way include inhalers, antibiotics and nitroglycerin.

She also strongly urges people to not keep medications in their cars during the summer. She also recommends keeping ice packs ready for medications that require refrigeration, such as insulin, in case of a power outage.

“If you have to have them on your person, just carry them around with you and make sure you’re not exposed to any heat or high temperatures,” Holthaus said.