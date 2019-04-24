What?! New study says men’s beards have more bacteria than dog fur

PORTLAND, OR (KGW/NBC News) — A recent study suggests that a man’s beard contains more germs than a dog’s fur.

The study’s findings don’t bother Portland, Oregon resident Kory Johnson and his wife Kirsten.

“I don’t care. I have a beard and I don’t care if it’s dirty, I mean I care, I shampoo it. I take care of it. Studies are just that, studies,” Kory says.

Kirsten isn’t concerned either.

“I don’t think beards are dirtier than dogs, although dogs are fairly clean as well, but as a nurse it’s all relative. Another study will show something different. Long live beards,” she says.

Jedediah Aaker has always sported long facial hair. He’s been growing his current beard for 10 years.

“It’s cold here, it keeps you warmer,” Aaker says. “It’s better to snuggle with, then something that’s like bald and scratchy. Having a beard to snuggle with at night, it’s a lot cozier.”

All 18 men’s beards studied by researchers at Switzerland’s Hirslanden Clinic had above normal levels of bacteria in them, compared to only 23 out of 30 dogs.

Some beards had so much beard bacteria the men could get sick.

Aaker says it doesn’t stop him. He’s not planning on shaving any time soon.

“It’s who I am, it’s what I want to be,” he says.

