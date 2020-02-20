Westlake High School students warned about dangers of vaping

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Westlake High School were warned all about the dangers of vaping Wednesday.

A traveling anti-vaping exhibit stopped by the school in a bid to get their message through to students.

During the high energy, interactive exhibit, students were shown what goes into vaping – including nicotine, represented by crushed cigarettes tossed into a blender.

“They’re trying to simulate for the students the amount of chemicals that are found in vapes, especially the ones that are flavored, to let the students know that is not just flavored juice,” assistant principal Bryan Shippey said.

The message seemed to get through.

“I think it’s interesting,” student Corbin Satterwhite said.

“It’s a better way of showing teenagers mainly what’s inside vapes and what it tastes like, and how good or how bad it tastes,” he added.

