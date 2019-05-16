Weather threat cancels American Stroke Association’s CycleNation event

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The American Stroke Association’s inaugural CycleNation event in Austin scheduled for Saturday, May 18 has been cancelled.

Saturday’s forecast has a chance for severe weather, so the American Stroke Association decided to reschedule this event.

CycleNation empowers people across the country to use bikes to get brain and heart healthy — all while raising funds for community programs that will prevent stroke and heart disease. CycleNation supports the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

There are plans to reschedule the ride for a weekend in July, and more details should be announced soon.