‘We need these products off store shelves:’ Baby rockers recalled after infant deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price announced the recalls of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local expert is urging parents of infants to not let their baby sleep in a swing that has now the subject of a massive, nationwide recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price announced the recalls of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. There have been reports of four infant deaths in the 4-in-1 product, and the infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs.

“A lot of these products are not yet regulated, they don’t have any safety standards,” said Kristen Beckworth, the manager of the Center for Childhood Injury Prevention at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Beckworth said sleep-related death is the leading cause of death for infants under the age of one with reports of 3,500 deaths a year.

“Several hundred are what we are talking about today, reclined sleepers like rockers, soothers which are what parents use to comfort baby or help put them to sleep,” she said.

The problem, according to experts, is infants can suffocate if they flip over or fall out while sleeping. CPSC says the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

This is the latest recall after four babies died between April 2019 and February 2020. The deaths were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado. There have been no fatalities in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

“Cribs, play yards, bassinets already have safety standards,” said Beckworth adding the CPSC will apply those same safety standards to other infant sleep products not yet regulated. “We will have regulation across the board and some won’t make the cut. Which is what we need to happen, we need these products off our store shelves,” said Beckworth.

The recalled products involve approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020, for about $108. The 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021, for about $125.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To get one, you should visit Fisher-Price online and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday-Friday.