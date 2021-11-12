Vegan Offerings For Thanksgiving With Whole Foods Market

Traditional foods around the holidays are crowd-pleasers, but modern menus are expanding to include dietary needs and restrictions. A new survey from Whole Foods Market found that over half of Americans say that offering vegan options for holiday gatherings is important, to support family members and friends.

The first vegan chef to win Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, Chloe Coscarelli, joined Studio 512 to talk about vegan options for Thanksgiving, with help from Whole Foods Market.

Chloe has great tips and for vegan staples, like:

Frozen Vegetables

No-Chicken Bouillon Base

Nondairy Whipped Topping

Frozen Pie Shells

Nondairy Frozen Dessert

But if you aren’t feeling inspired, Whole Foods Market has teamed up with Chloe to create a delicious vegan meal for two for the holidays, which includes:

Cremini Mushroom Roast

Hearty, roasted mushrooms blended with onions, celery, garlic, tempeh and herbs to create a delicious vegan roast for your holiday table.

Mushroom Gravy

Savory vegan gravy made with three types of mushrooms, wine, garlic and herbs.

Miso Creamed Greens

Sautéed lacinato kale tossed in a creamy, white miso cashew sauce with roasted garlic for unforgettable flavor.

Coconut Sweet Potato Casserole

Tender sweet potatoes folded together with coconut milk, winter spices and sweet-tart cranberries — all topped with marshmallows and a crunchy streusel topping.

Jalapeño Cornbread Dressing

A flavorful take on the classic with spicy jalapeños, corn, onions and celery.

Pumpkin Curry Soup

Delicately spiced pumpkin sweetened with apple and puréed with coconut milk.

Order from the closest Whole Foods Market to you at WholeFoodsMarket.com.

