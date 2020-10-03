UT Health Austin has new epilepsy center for Spanish-speaking families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Texas, about 49,000 children live with epilepsy and seizures.

For a parent of a child with epilepsy, navigating a complicated health care system can be difficult — especially for those parents with limited English proficiency.

That’s why a doctor at UT Health Austin is now opening a special clinic to treat Spanish-speaking patients and their families.

The new epilepsy clinic is meant to help tackle the significant health care challenges impacting minority communities here in Austin.

“What we’re trying to do is correct some of the health disparities that we see in the Hispanic and English-proficient populations through language concordant clinic. So, a clinic where the provider and the patient speak the same language,” says Dr. Karen Skjei.

The new clinic is expected to open later this month but it’s in desperate need of a bilingual nurse to fill out its staff. For more information, click here.