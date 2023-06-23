A new report indicates the increased use of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, in illicit drugs. (file photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The U.S. Senate passed Thursday a bill that aims to increase the understanding of a dangerous and increasingly prevalent street drug, xylazine.

Xylazine, commonly referred to as tranq, is a non-opiate sedative authorized in the U.S. only for veterinary use. It has had the most severe impact in the Northeast but has been detected in 48 states including Texas.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported that in 2022, nearly a quarter of all the fentanyl powder seized had been tainted with xylazine.

Little medical research has been conducted on the effects of xylazine on the human body, but anecdotal reports describe it producing opioid-like highs. People who inject xylazine are at risk of developing severe, necrotic skin alterations that can result in amputations, per the FDA.

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) introduced the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (TRANQ) Research Act to develop new tests for detection and establish better resources for the people working with the affected communities.

Cruz praised the Senate’s passage of his bipartisan bill.

“I am pleased that the Senate has passed this common sense, bipartisan legislation to improve our ability to detect a truly horrifying drug that is killing Texans. Since tranq is not an opioid, it poses a unique threat, rendering medications commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses completely ineffective. I am grateful to Senator Welch for working with me to ensure our law enforcement and those on the frontlines of the drug crisis have access to reliable data and research that will help us combat this deadly substance,” Cruz said in a release.

In April, Cruz told KXAN that his hope with this bill is that medical professionals can get a better understanding of xylazine while it is not rampant, so it does not become as prevalent as fentanyl in the U.S. and Texas.