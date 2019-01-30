Tyson recalls chicken nugget packages due to possible contamination

AUSTIN (AP/ KXAN) — Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds (16,329 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says there were consumer complaints about extraneous material in 5-pound packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets.

There were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the nuggets but if you are concerned about injury or illness, you’re asked to contact a healthcare provider.

The packages have a best if used by date of Nov. 26, 2019, and the case code 3308SDL03. The establishment core P-13556 is inside the USDA inspection mark.

If you have any of these nuggets in your freezer, you’re urged to throw them out or take them back to the store you bought them from to get a replacement.

Tuesday’s recall comes after Perdue Foods recalled more than 16,000 pounds (7,257 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because of an undeclared allergen, milk.

You can view the full list of products recalled by the United States Department of Agriculture on their website.