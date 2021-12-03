Try Sofwave, Next-Generation Ultrasound Technology, At Kalologie Medspa

Carol Evanicky, owner of Kalologie Medspa, and Mitchell Halpert, Sofwave medical device liaison, spoke with Studio 512 about the benefits of Sofwave treatment.

Tell us about Sofwave treatment.

Carol says, “I am super excited to announce that we are the first location in Central Texas to offer Sofwave treatments. Sofwave is the latest technology to revitalize skin by addressing fine lines and wrinkles through innovative stimulation that produces new collagen. The greatest part about this is no down time whatsoever! You can get this treatment and go back to work, and no one will be the wiser. There are no special post procedure protocols to follow, you can even get Botox or filler right after the treatment!”

What areas can be treated, and how does Sofwave work?

“Sofwave is FDA-cleared for the forehead, face, and neck. Our unique, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology SUPERB™ generates heat at the right depth of 1.5mm in the mid-dermis. Additionally, there is an integrated cooling mechanism that protects the uppermost skin layer from burning. The impacted treatment zones stimulate a healing response, called neocollagenesis, which increases and regenerates the collagen in the skin, leading to the reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.”

Who can get treatments, how many do you need, and how long do the results last?

Carol says, “Sofwave is safe for all skin types so everyone that is concerned with skin laxity can have Sofwave done. For moderate skin laxity, one treatment is all you need, and the results last for a year.”

Mitch says, “It can take 12 to 14 weeks for maximum results and that is it. Someone with severe skin laxity may need a second treatment but the provider can assess the area and will make the determination.”

Kalologie MedSpa is keeping Austinites looking and feeling their best. Learn more at Kalologie-Austin.com, or on Facebook.

