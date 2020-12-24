Tips On Eating Lean Protein With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, an H-E-B Registered Dietitian, talked with Rosie about what lean protein is, and some options you might find at the store.

As a reminder, Puja showed Rosie MyPlate, which is the updated “food pyramid” that many of us grew up with. Together with veggies, lean protein should fill half your plate. The serving size of your lean protein should is about the size of a deck of cards, or the size of the palm of your hand.

Option 1: Lean beef. Puja points out that beef can get a bad reputation for health, but if you pick 93% lean or higher, you’re getting some great nutrition. Put beef on top of a salad or mix with veggies for delicious fajitas to get your serving in.

Option 2: Tuna. Tuna has convenient, on-the-go packaging to make meals easy! Starkist has tuna packed in extra virgin olive oil, too: you’ll get healthy omega-3 fats and an excellent source of protein there. Add turn to a salad, put in on a sandwich, or just pair it with crackers for a nutritious snack.

Option 3: Plant-based protein. This might be a surprise, but beans, lentils, soy, lentil pastas and meat substitutes can all be great sources of protein! Puja says to choose what works best for your lifestyle and preferences.

H-E-B has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas.

