Tips for staying safe in the heat

Austin (KXAN) – According to the CDC, more than 600 Americans are killed by extreme heat every year.
For heart patients, the heat can be especially dangerous, so the American Heart Association provided a few tips for staying safe in the sun.
- Get off on the right foot. You probably sweat the most in your shoes, so choose well-ventilated shoes and look for socks that repel perspiration. Foot powders and antiperspirants can also help with sweat.
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a synthetic fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and/or sunglasses.
- Drink up. Before you get started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours. Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after your exercise. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- Take regular breaks. Find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes, hydrate and start again.