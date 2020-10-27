Thousands of free flu vaccines for students available at local schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas students will have opportunities for free flu shots going into the fall — many districts are offering vaccines to both on-campus and virtual students.

The Austin Independent School district lists 44 elementary, middle and high schools offering the vaccine during the last week of October.

“Studies suggests between 40% to 60% of adults and students who receive flu shots reduce their risk of getting the flu,” said Shechem Sauls, the Mental Health Coordinator for Austin ISD.

The free shots are available through a partnership with the E3 Alliance, an Austin-based education collaborative, and Healthy Heroes of America, which provides nurses to administer the vaccines.

Last year, the collaboration administered 13,000 flu vaccines to Central Texas students.

With students learning from home and others learning on campus, E3 alliance projects to issue at least 8,000 vaccines to students during the pandemic. Social distancing guidelines will also be following according to organizers.

During the last two weeks of October, participating schools will each host the flu shot clinic on designated days set by the school district in the front lobby of the school or near the closest entrance of the school.

Students can receive their flu vaccine while at school, families of virtual learners can contact the school to set up a time to visit the campus flu clinic.

“We’ve got more virtual families actually coming on board than we thought. I think word has gotten out that it is really important to get a flu shot this year to help protect our children and really help the community from that ‘twindemic’ possibility,” said Dr. Dong.

School leaders ask parents to call their school and check if it’s participating in the flu clinics.