Thousands of flu cases reported in Austin, season hits earlier than usual

A flu report from ARC shows a huge increase in flu specimen tests (shown by the blue line). Graph courtesy of ARC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wash your hands!

The flu has hit earlier this year, and doctors at the Austin Regional Clinic are seeing a huge jump in cases.

Weekly data from the ARC shows, in the month of December, nearly 9,000 (8,864) people were tested for the flu. Of those tests, 3,097 came back positive.

Overall, doctors at the ARC say they are seeing less severe cases of flu and a rise in the number of people getting a flu shot.

“We have given many more people flu shots this year than last year. That’s good news in that if you get the flu and have already had a flu shot, your symptoms will be milder,” said a representative with the Austin Regional Clinic.

Doctors say it’s too early to tell if this will be a long flu season or a short and early one. They suggest you get a flu shot sooner than later because it can take two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Doctors also recommend to wash your hands in public places, especially before eating, and avoid people who are coughing or not feeling well.

Furthermore, if you’re sick, stay home.