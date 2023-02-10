(KXAN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people to secure their televisions and furniture to avoid a tragedy.

“Over the past decade or so, we’ve seen about 600 deaths due to tip-over incidents. Sadly and tragically, about 88% of those deaths are children under five,” said Karla Crosswhite with CPSC.

The CPSC yearly report found an estimated annual average of 19,400 emergency department visits for tip-over-related injuries from 2019-2021.

The commission is using Super Bowl weekend to remind people about the risk.

“People are purchasing new TVs. They’re going to be gathering with family and friends, and we want to just remind everyone and urge them to make sure they have an anchoring kit. That means make sure that their TVs, large furniture in the home is anchored to the wall,” said Crosswhite.

New data from the CPSC shows 20,000 tip-over-related injuries.

To avoid a tip-over accident, the CPSC advises buying an anchoring kit.

“You don’t have to be a handyman to install them. They cost less than $20; take less than 20 minutes to install. This is going to go a long way in preventing a tragic tip-over incident.”

The commission has worked with the group Parents Against Tip-Overs to recently release videos showing examples of the dangers. Crosswhite said it’s important people know it can happen.

“Don’t put things on furniture that’s going to attract a child. For instance, you don’t want to put a remote control or their juice box or favorite toy up on the furniture. That will tempt them to climb it,” said Crosswhite. “That’s something we like to remind people not to do to help in this effort.”