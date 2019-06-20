There’s still time to donate to the Summer Fan Drive

Austin (KXAN) – What began in 1990 to provide heat relief for Central Texans has become a life-saving effort across the state of Texas. Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive is now in full swing.

You can donate to the Summer Fan Drive all summer long. The event runs through the hottest Texas months, May – August.

For 29 years, Family Eldercare’s Summer Fan Drive has provided outreach and relief to some of the most vulnerable people in our community. The idea is simple: an inexpensive fan to help provide some relief from the searing Texas heat. That simple idea has engaged our community in one of the largest efforts of its kind in the nation and helped to boost the year-round mission of Family Eldercare.

During its first year, Family Eldercare raised 20 fans for seniors in Austin. In 2018, they reached a milestone as they delivered their 100,000th fan.

Setting up for the KXAN and Family Eldercare fan drive June 14, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Tulsi Kamath)

KXAN teams up with Family Eldercare for our annual event – Fans from Fans. This year, we helped to raise $175,162 and 407 fans to distribute to seniors across Central Texas.

Family Eldercare is a non-profit that has served Central Texas since 1982. Their mission is to ensure that all older adults and adults with disabilities receive the care they need to thrive in their communities.