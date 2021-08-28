The Weekend Gardener: Preparing your fall garden

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gardener and plant expert John Dromgoole informs Central Texans how to prepare for a flourishing fall garden.

Dromgoole, owner of retail gardening store The Natural Gardener in southwest Austin, included some tips on what’s best to start planting now, and what you should wait on until the temperatures get lower.

“If you can’t put it in the ground directly because it’s too hot, start things in a little pot,” says Dromgoole, adding that it’s a good idea to do this with green, leafy plants. “Root crops you don’t do that with.”

Available seeds right now and when to plant them: