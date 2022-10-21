AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can meet Austin’s most famous dog at “The Doggiest Day In Austin” on Nov. 13.

KXAN News mascot Kaxan will be the grand marshall of the 22nd annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk at Camp Mabry.

Dogs from around Texas will show up for a Sunday morning stroll to benefit Service Dogs, Inc. The nonprofit provides service dogs for Texans who need them free of charge.

Kaxan will be available for paw-tographs of his book “Becoming Kaxan.” Additionally, your dog will be able to run through an obstacle course with help from experts at Zoom Room and go on a Sniffari in search of hidden treats.

The walk goes from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. Go here to register for this year’s Mighty Texas Dog Walk.