The Heart Ball of Austin goes virtual

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Another local staple is going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the 23rd annual Heart Ball of Austin, presented by St. David’s HealthCare, moves online.

This year’s event has been rescheduled for June 17, with more details to come.

The Heart Ball may look a little different this year, but the goal remains the same: to bring together influential leaders from the corporate, philanthropic and medical communities to raise funds and promote the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

You’ll still be able to enjoy an elegant evening with a hosted cocktail reception, wine auction, dinner, live auction, Open Your Heart moment, and special musical performance, all from the comfort of your home.

For more information and updates, click here.