AUSTIN (KXAN) – Rebecca Munoz was only 29 when she discovered a lump in her breast. The lump turned out to be breast cancer.

“It was a complete shock to me,” she said.

The diagnosis had big implications – she has four family members who have died from the disease.

“It was devastating,” Munoz said “At that age, you don’t really have a lot of experience with the health system. You don’t know what questions to ask. You don’t really know how to navigate this new world.”

“I was just very scared. I didn’t know that I would survive it,” Munoz said.

But she did. Munoz just celebrated on Monday her fifth anniversary of being cancer free.

“And I credit that entirely to the biomarker testing that I’ve received,” she said.

Biomarker testing is a way for medical professionals to find genes, proteins and other substances in a patient’s biofluids, according to the National Cancer Institute. Every person’s cancer is going to be unique. Biomarker testing allows doctors to personalize a treatment plan to be more effective in treating someone’s cancer.

The tests, however, can be costly, which leaves many underinsured Texans without access.

Texas Senator Joan Huffman, who introduced Senate Bill 989 Wednesday at the Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee, is hoping to increase access to the testing. The bill would increase access to biomarker tests that have been scientifically proven to be effective in treating some types of cancer.

“Biomarker testing has changed the world,” Dr. Diaa Osman, an oncologist with Texas Oncology, said. “The ability to find a key mutation or a genetic change in a tumor or the person, and then finding a treatment of all the treatments that have been developed [unique] to that patient makes a huge difference.”

Improving access to these tests may reduce racial disparities in cancer outcomes, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Research shows that people of color – and particularly Black people – are not benefitting from biomarker testing at the same rates that whites are. Biomarker-driven therapies can help extend and save lives from some of the diseases that hit Black families hardest,” the American Cancer Society wrote in a press release. “These personalized treatments are the future of health care, not just for cancer, but for other conditions as well. Let’s make sure everyone can benefit.”

Dr. Osman said cancer treatment shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Someone who is in their 70s or 80s with breast cancer should not be treated the same way as someone who is in their 20s or 30s. So we need to tailor that to that patient,” he said.

Munoz said she thinks this unique tailoring is why she has been cancer free for several years.

“I am here standing before you today. I am a doctoral student; I am working; I’m very healthy,” she said. “I believe that it’s because of the biomarker testing that I had that I was able to get the treatment that I needed to beat my disease.”