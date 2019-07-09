Texas Brain Injury Conference to highlight prevention efforts for children and teens

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is hosting its second Texas Brain Injury Conference in Austin.

People who attend will have a chance to learn about various issues such as child passenger safety, pediatric strokes, sleep safety and water safety. Survivors of brain injuries, parents, directors of non-profit groups and different health organizations will also participate in presentations and panel discussions.

“Improving the safety of Texans is part of our mission, and we want to empower families and health care providers throughout our state with the knowledge and resources they need to be vigilant when it comes to brain injury prevention and supports,” said Kelly Garcia, HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner for Health, Developmental and Independence Services, said in a release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic brain injury, or TBI, is a major cause of death and disability in the United States. According to the agency, from 2006 to 2014, the number of TBI-related deaths, emergency department visits and hospitalizations increased by more than 50%. Some of the leading causes of TBI include falls, motor vehicle crashes and being struck by or against an object.