Telemedicine in high demand amid coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The doctor is in — or on your computer screen, at least.

Experts at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) said telehealth technology has been in high demand over the last several weeks, amid concerns about coronavirus.

Here’s how it works: instead of sitting in a waiting room at your doctor’s office, you can video-call with a physician or specialist who will diagnose many of your symptoms remotely.

“Most people these days FaceTime, or Skype or Zoom,” Dr. Alexander Vo said. “It’s basically having a more in-depth conversation with your physician or care provider.”

Vo serves as Vice President, Telemedicine and Health Innovations at UTMB. He said this technology can help in stopping or slowing the transmission of infectious diseases or other sickness, by providing distance between the patient and clinician, or the patient and other people.

With more companies urging employees to work from home and local governments encouraging people to avoid contact with each other, everyone is looking for ways to avoid spreading disease.

“When it comes to telemedicine, it’s most important strength is to keep healthy people safe,” Vo said. “It allows patients to access clinicians and transmit reliable healthcare information while avoiding crowds and hospital settings where potential contamination could occur.”

He said telemedicine can also help people get access to specialists, or even just streamline someone’s care.

“At some point, if someone has a respiratory problem, someone may need to listen to their lungs,” Vo said. “But having an initial touch-point with that patient using telehealth to assess the symptoms will help direct whether that patient needs to come in or not.”

