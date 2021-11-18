Support The Holiday Toy Drive At Ally Medical Emergency Room

Katy Rankin, Head of Brand and Events for Ally Medical ER & Co-Chair of the Austin LGBT Chamber Health & Wellness Committee, and Rich Segal, Co-Chair of the Austin LGBT Chamber Health & Wellness Committee and Chamber Board Member, spoke with Studio 512 about their upcoming Holiday Toy Drive.

Tell us a little bit about the H&W committee and how you guys work together.

“We work together at the Austin LGBT Chamber throughout the year to put out content that focuses on employee wellness and healthcare advocacy. Our H&W committee is the largest and most active committee in the Chamber and we are the only Chamber in the USA that actually has a Health and Wellness committee. We believe that investing in your employees’ health and wellness is so important that we make it a priority to provide resources throughout the year to do so.”

What are some of the education pieces you have provided this past year?

“We love partnering with our fellow Chamber members to create content. This past year was a crazy one to navigate but we still manage to educate and provide resources to the community, like:

· COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A

· COVID–19 One year later

· Senior Care

· Transgender inclusion

· Health Insurance: what’s changed and what has stayed the same.”

I know you have one final big event you’re putting together for 2021. Tell us about it!

“We are very excited to end the year off with our Holiday Toy Drive. Last year was such a huge success and we had over 500 donations. This year we partnered with Life Works and CASA for all donations. Life Works is such a great organization that offers support and resources to youth and young families facing homelessness. CASA works to advocate for kids that have been victims of abuse or neglect. They have a team of amazing volunteers that step in and step up for this kids. Please check out their websites to learn more about how you can get involved with these amazing organizations. We are so excited to spread some holiday cheer to these families and especially these kids!”

Where are the drop off location and how can people donate?

“We really tried to make donating as easy as possible. Ally Medical has 3 drop off locations, our Central Austin, South Austin and Round Rock facilities are all set up to receive gifts. You can also go to the Chamber website to see a complete list of drop off locations. If you are unable to drop off a gift you can also go online and make a donation to sponsor a child in foster care through CASA. All gifts will be delivered on December 10th.”

For more information, visit AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.