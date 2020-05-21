Support Mental Health Month With The Depressed Cake Shop Pop-Up At Dream Bakery

Karen Fry, owner of Dream Bakery, is participating in National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) Central Texas Austin’s mental health awareness campaign, the Depressed Cake Shop.

The marriage of baked goods and mental health awareness, referred to as Depressed Cake Shop, aims to raise awareness of the 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youth who experience mental illness each year.

Dream Bakery will participate in Depressed Cake Shop this year with a social distancing twist, by

providing orders through curbside pick-up and take-and-bake options to enjoy from the comfort

of your own kitchen.

While there are many iterations of Depressed Cake Shop, the overarching theme is that even if you’re struggling under a cloud of depression, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. The depressing outside might take the form of grey icing, while the brightness you find if you dig a little deeper could be represented by funfetti cake filling.

Depressed Cake Shop at the local bakeries listed below will take place for the entire month of

May. These bakeries will be offering take-and-bake kits, as well as premade Depressed Cake

Shop goodies.

NAMI Central Texas is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the country’s largest organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Through its free mental health education, support, and advocacy programs, NAMI Central Texas impacts the lives of more than 21,000 people in the Austin Metro and surrounding counties. For more information, visit their website.