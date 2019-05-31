Summer Fan Drive: Keep cool with Fans from Fans Friday

DONATE TO FAMILY ELDERCARE TODAY

Austin (KXAN) – For over twenty years, KXAN and Family Eldercare have teamed up for Fans from Fans Friday. And we’re doing it again this year on Friday, June 14.

Join us at our new location, the iconic Shady Grove in downtown Austin. Jim Spencer and some of our other KXAN crew will be out there to collect fans and funds to help bring relief to those in Central Texas who need it most.

This event serves as the largest and most critical donation drive for Family Eldercare. Fans are distributed to those in our community that can’t afford or don’t have access to air conditioning.

And you can even get a little something extra for your donation: from 7 to 10 a.m., donations of a fan or $20 will earn you a free breakfast taco and coffee compliments of Shady Grove!

If you can’t make it downtown, join us up North at High 5 Anderson Lane. Bring a fan or donation and enjoy fun and games along with fantastic drink specials!

Friday, June 14:

Shady Grove (1624 Barton Springs Rd.) 7a.m.-1p.m. 7–10 a.m. Onsite donations begin. Donate a fan or $20 and receive a breakfast taco to-go and coffee compliments of Shady Grove. 8 a.m. – 1p.m. Kids Zone with crafts, a special photo booth with Kaxan, a bounce house and more. 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. AMD is hosting a gaming station and STEM Zone for young gamers and aspiring engineers that kids — and adults — can play. 10:15 a.m. Special appearance by City Council Member Ann Kitchen to present City of Austin ‘Fans from Fans Day’ Proclamation. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Musical performance by Staci Gray

High 5 Anderson Lane (2700 W Anderson Ln. Suite 101) 4–7p.m. Bring a fan or donation and enjoy great entertainment including bowling, axe throwing, karaoke, arcade games and more.



Learn more about Fans from Fans and how you can donate today.