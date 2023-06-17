AUSTIN (KXAN) – An AstraZeneca drug has been shown to reduce the risk of death in some lung cancer patients by more than half, according to the research.

Results from a three-year-long clinical trial were released in early June and published in the Journal of New England Medicine. The data shows that when researchers administered the drug osimertinib to patients, there was a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to patients who received a placebo.

“It basically doubled the cure rate in patients who got this drug,” said Dr. Boone Goodgame, medical director for Oncology at Ascension Seton. Goodgame did not contribute to this trial.

The study team administered a daily pill, either of osimertinib or the placebo, to 682 study participants at several international sites. The researchers focused only on a subset of lung cancer patients with a specific gene mutation called EGFR, which accounts for about 10 to 15% of all lung cancer patients, per the American Lung Cancer Association.

According to the study analysis, an estimated 88% of patients treated with the daily AstraZeneca pill were alive after years compared to 73% of the patients who received the placebo, per an AstraZeneca press release.

“These highly anticipated overall survival results, with 88% of patients alive at five years, are a momentous achievement in the treatment of early-stage EGFR-mutated lung cancer. These data underscore that adjuvant treatment with osimertinib provides patients with the best chance of long-term survival,” said the study’s principal investigator and director of the Yale Cancer Center.

A changing field

Goodgame, at Ascension Seton, said this pill has actually been around for close to 10 years but has been used to treat metastatic, or stage four, lung cancer. He said this is usually the case with how cancer drugs are developed – researchers first focus on developing treatments for the most severe stages and, eventually, clinical trials move to more curable types of cancer.

“This is an exciting development,” Goodgame said. “The whole field of lung cancer is changing. It’s changing all the time, and the cure rates are just going up and up as you have more and more different options for specific patients with specific mutations,” he said.

While the treatment for lung cancer has improved immensely in the last decade, Goodgame said lung cancer will always be a threat. Goodgame said it is well-established that smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer, so naturally, avoiding smoking is advised to prevent it. But, he said, screening for lung cancer is also paramount.

“Any patient who has heavy smoking history should be screened annually with a CAT scan for lung cancer. Most patients are not doing that,” he said.