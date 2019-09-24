Striving for a cure with More Than Pink walk

Austin, TX (KXAN) – The 21st annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk is Sunday, September 29.

Everyone is invited to join – you can run, walk, or even participate virtually!

This year’s event invites you to a new location, the Palmer Events Center circular drive on the north side of the building. The walk will be on Riverside Drive with views of the cityscape and Auditorium Shores. The expo will open to the public at 6:30 a.m. along with runner registration.

Opening ceremonies get started at 7:30 a.m.

Money raised from the walk will go towards the breast cancer fight, with 75% of those funds staying right here in Central Texas.

Event planners say the race is put together as a way for the community to come together to celebrate, honor, and remember loved ones impacted by breast cancer — and to raise money for the one in eight women who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

There’s still time to register for the race.