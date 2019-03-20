Strawberries, Kale top ‘dirty dozen’ list of tainted produce

AUSTIN (KXAN/ CNN) — How safe is the food in your kitchen?

The Environmental Working Group released its “Dirty Dozen” list of the dirtiest fruits and vegetables.

Nearly 70 percent of the produce sold in the United States comes with pesticide residue, according to the report.

“Overall, the USDA found 225 different pesticides and pesticide breakdown products on popular fruits and vegetables Americans eat every day,” officials wrote. “Before testing, all produce was washed and peeled, just as people would prepare food for themselves, which shows that simple washing does not remove all pesticides.”

Here is the full Dirty Dozen list:

1 Strawberries 2 Spinach 3 Kale 4 Nectarines 5 Apples 6 Grapes 7 Peaches 8 Cherries 9 Pears 10 Tomatoes 11 Celery 12 Potatoes

Among the cleanest foods are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.

Here are all the fruits and vegetables on the ‘Clean Fifteen’ list:

1 Avocadoes 2 Sweet Corn 3 Pineapples 4 Sweet Peas Frozen 5 Onions 6 Papayas 7 Eggplants 8 Asparagus 9 Kiwis 10 Cabbage 11 Cauliflower 12 Cantaloupes 13 Broccoli 14 Mushrooms 15 Honeydew Melons

Researchers say consuming pesticides have been linked to health issues like cancer and fertility concerns. But this doesn’t mean people get an excuse to avoid fruits and veggies. EWG officials say those are the items Americans need to eat more of.

In the past, there have been holes pointed out in the EWG findings. NBC News reported last year that the EWG analyzes data to quantify the chemical residue from pesticides, noting things like the average number of pesticides found on a single sample and the maximum number detected. The results aren’t designed to provide information about the levels found, nor the significance of the exposure.

To avoid pesticides, EWG officials suggest eating organic produce but it’s important to remember that organic produce is not entirely pesticide free.

“The pesticides that are allowed for organic food production are typically not manmade. They tend to have natural substances like soaps, lime sulfur and hydrogen peroxide as ingredients,” according to the officials with the National Pesticide Information Center.