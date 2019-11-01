Stand Up To Bullying With The Help of Captain Compassion!

Captain Compassion is the bullying prevention superhero that parents and educators can use to help communicate approachable, research-based bullying prevention information to kids. Research finds that preventing bullying at school must start at home.

The superhero comic concept really resonates with kids, and it’s a great way to engage parents in how they can talk about bullying with their children. The Captain Compassion Campaign focuses on providing adults and children with tips that are delivered through an engaging comic book narrative featuring Captain Compassion, and her sidekick, Kid Kinder.

To learn more visit www.cfchildren.org.

