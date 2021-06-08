St. Edwards’ students, staff, and faculty can now access more health services on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ascension Medical Group Seton is stretching its care services to the University of St. Edward’s.

This location will allow students, faculty, and staff to access care near campus, Ascension says.

“When our students and employees return this fall, they will be able to receive quality primary and preventative care on campus,” said Dr. Lisa L. Kirkpatrick, Vice President for Student Affairs & Title IX Coordinator. “This partnership with Ascension Medical Group Seton aligns with our “LiveWell SEU” initiative that centers on a holistic approach to wellness and well-being.”

St. Edward’s University Health & Counseling Center is located at 3001 South Congress, Lady Bird Johnson Hall #100, Austin, TX 78704.

Students and staff can schedule in-person or virtual services at (512) 324-4940.

For more information, visit the St. Edward’s University Health & Counseling Center.