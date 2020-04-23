SNAP recipients will be able to order groceries online during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas recipients of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, will be able to purchase groceries online, as communities continue working to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Health and Human Services recently received federal approval for the move and the pilot program is expected to begin by May 18 across the state.

“Because families, including SNAP recipients, have had to adjust to social distancing and staying home when possible, some homes have encountered challenges when finding certain grocery items,” said HHS Access and Eligibility Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “Adding another option for Texans using SNAP to get the healthy and nutritious food their families need helps ease the minds of families and limit their exposure to COVID-19.”

Amazon and Walmart are the first retailers to join in the pilot program, Texas HHS says.

In addition to these changes, SNAP recieipents are currently receiving their maximum eligible allotment and have also had renewal requirements temporarily waived.

The increase in eligible allotments equal about 40% in overall monthly benefits.