Simple Health: Need-to-know symptoms of Valvular Heart Disease

AUSTIN (KXAN) — February is American Heart Month, and heart disease is still the leading cause of death for Americans — even though most cases can be prevented.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person in the United States dies from a cardiovascular disease every 37 seconds.

Dr. Mark Gajjar, a cardiologist at Ascension Seton, discussed a specific type of heart disease labeled as Valvular Heart Disease.

Dr. Gajjar explained the disease in an easy to understand way saying the heart is like a house with rooms, electricity, plumbing and four doors. These doors are the valves of the heart and each should open widely and close completely.

Valvular Heart Disease means a person’s valves don’t open or close completely. When these problems become severe, it can lead to congestive heart failure.

Symptoms of Valvular Heart Disease include shortness of breath, feeling fatigued during exercise or chest pain.

