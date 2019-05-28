See a doctor if you feel burned out, World Health Organization says

AUSTIN (CNN/ KXAN) — Are you always stressed out and feel like you’re burned out? 

Burnout, emblematic of young professionals and new parents, is not considered a medical condition but you should still talk to your doctor about it, according to World Health Organization’s handbook.

READ ALSO: Stress from work and home can harm women’s hearts 

Burnout appears in the handbook’s section on problems related to employment or unemployment.

The international health agency identifies burnout as a “syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” 

Health officials suggest doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet the following symptoms:

  • Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion
  • Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job
  • Reduced professional efficacy

Doctors are advised to first rule out the possibility of adjustment disorders and anxiety or mood disorders before considering the diagnosis of a burnout. 

The Centers for Disease Control suggests some healthy ways of coping with stress to avoid burnout: 

  • Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and take breaks. 
  • Talk about it. Share how you feel with friends, family, a counselor, doctor or pastor. 
  • Avoid drugs and alcohol. These may seem to help with stress but in the long run they create much bigger problems and increase stress levels. 
  • Take a break. If news events or social media stresses you out, take a break to give yourself time to rejuvenate. 

Recognize when you need more help. If problems continue or you are thinking about suicide, talk to a doctor, social worker or counselor. 

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified burnout as a medical condition.

