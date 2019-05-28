See a doctor if you feel burned out, World Health Organization says

AUSTIN (CNN/ KXAN) — Are you always stressed out and feel like you’re burned out?
Burnout, emblematic of young professionals and new parents, is not considered a medical condition but you should still talk to your doctor about it, according to World Health Organization’s handbook.
Burnout appears in the handbook’s section on problems related to employment or unemployment.
The international health agency identifies burnout as a “syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”
Health officials suggest doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet the following symptoms:
- Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion
- Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job
- Reduced professional efficacy
Doctors are advised to first rule out the possibility of adjustment disorders and anxiety or mood disorders before considering the diagnosis of a burnout.
The Centers for Disease Control suggests some healthy ways of coping with stress to avoid burnout:
- Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and take breaks.
- Talk about it. Share how you feel with friends, family, a counselor, doctor or pastor.
- Avoid drugs and alcohol. These may seem to help with stress but in the long run they create much bigger problems and increase stress levels.
- Take a break. If news events or social media stresses you out, take a break to give yourself time to rejuvenate.
Recognize when you need more help. If problems continue or you are thinking about suicide, talk to a doctor, social worker or counselor.
If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified burnout as a medical condition.