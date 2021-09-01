Search continues for missing Lake Travis Swimmers as locals advocate for drowning awareness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are still searching for two swimmers who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Two swimmers reportedly went missing at Lake Travis on August 30, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency personnel responded to 1403-1601 Hurst Creek Road around 5:34 p.m., ATCEMS says.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the search transitioned from rescue to recovery around 6:15 p.m. after authorities didn’t find the swimmers following an extensive search of the area.

While the family members of the two missing swimmers anxiously wait for answers, hundreds of other lives lost because of drowning are being remembered Wednesday.

“Only a mother or father who has lost a child would understand what it feels like,” said Kori Delapena.

Cati Delapena drowned at 6 years-old (Courtesy of Kori Delapena)

Kori Delapena leads an organization called ‘Live Like Cati.’ Delapena lost her 6-year-old in 2019 after she drowned at a summer camp.

“My daughter drowned under the care of High Hopes Summer Camp in 2019,” said Delapena. “They were instructed, both in writing and verbally, that Cati needed a life jacket. She wasn’t able to swim.”

The loss that Delapena felt is now worth advocating for.

On Wednesday, she cheered on dozens of swimmers competing in a 10-K to promote water safety.

“Drowning is fast, silent and preventable… look at all of these names,” said Alissa Magrum.

Magrum leads Colin’s Hope, an organization that’s spent almost a decade teaching people about water safety.

She also participated in the 10-K on Wednesday. At the event, she pointed to the flotation device she swam with. On it are dozens of swimmers who are nearly died or died due to drowning.

“As we are standing here, there are two people in Lake Travis that drowned over the weekend,” said Magrum. “To my knowledge, their bodies haven’t been recovered yet. This is something we need to talk about.”

It’s something Austin-Travis County EMS is talking about and hoping others will listen ahead of first responders busy Labor Day weekend.

“We just want to remind people to wear those PFD’s out on the water,” said Selena Xie, ATCEMS Association President. “If you are the captain of the boat, then you have a lot of responsibility to make sure you know where all of the passengers are on your boat.”

Xie pulled some water rescue numbers together from all of the jurisdictions that respond to water rescues and so far this year there have been nearly 50 water-related rescues.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 64 children have drowned this year.