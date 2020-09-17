Save Money With Meal Simple By H-E-B

Trying to eat easily at home can be tough, but Puja Mistry Kapoor with H-E-B talked with Rosie this morning about their Meal Simple offerings.

When we’re looking at Meal Simple what do we want to be looking for?

Meal Simple is our line of ready made meals that require just a little bit of prep or heating in the microwave or oven that are extremely convenient. When you pick up one of these meals be sure to read the nutrition facts so you understand how many servings are in each pack so you know how much to portion out because some Meal Simple’s are for individuals and some are for the whole family.

What else can we do do setup our meals?

Using the MyPlate plan you want to try and have some grains, veggies fruits, and proteins. Our Meal Simples usually have servings of grains and proteins especially in our Mexican Meal Simples but we want to try and include some of the other half of your plate with veggies and fruits. Meal Simples are a great way to start a meal and you can finish it up with some good veggies.

For more information visit HEB.com.

