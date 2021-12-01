Salvation Army calls for volunteers as more families request assistance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army is working harder than ever to help bring holiday cheer to every home. Especially as many households continue to recover financially from pandemic strains. Salvation Army spokesperson Major Lewis Reckline says there’s a need for more help.

“Last year we anticipated about 10,000 children and we only had about 7,000. This year, coming out of the pandemic — because it really has started hitting people more financially — we’re seeing over 8,000 children this year,” says Reckline. “Which kind of surprised us. It made the call more urgent because we weren’t expecting it.”



To help answer this urgent call, they’re asking for more volunteers.



“We need volunteers to get the bags ready for the families. To help distribute, to set it up,” explains Reckline. “And then also folks who are kind enough to get the angel trees for the children.”

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is a familiar sight this time of year. The program helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children. Once a child has been registered as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors who help make it a reality.

Something different many will notice this year compared to years past is that The Salvation Army tables are unmanned, except for the weekends. Donors can select their angel from the tree, fill out a form of the toys or clothes you plan to purchase and return the items by placing them in a secure bin.

For a list of Angel Tree locations, click here.