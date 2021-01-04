Safe Treatment Options & Community Support At Advanced Pain Care

Dr. Mark Malone, President of Advanced Pain Care, visited with Studio 512 to reflect on giving back to the community and moving forward safely in 2021.

APC hosted a food drive with the Central TX Food Bank for the holidays! You can still chip in if you’d like to help out, and they’ll match your donation.

Dr. Malone has already been vaccinated for coronavirus, and his providers are receiving the vaccine, too. They’re keeping patient safety top-of-mind, offering telehealth screenings and creating a virtually no-wait in-person visit service.

For more information visit AustinPainDoctor.com.

