Round Rock clinic awarded $4 million federal grant amid pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bluebonnet Trails Community MHMR Center in Round Rock will receive a $4 million federal grant for mental health and substance abuse services.

The grant covers the Expanding Medication-Assisted Treatment and Care Coordination Services Project to help high-risk populations during the pandemic.

“With the ongoing mental health challenges brought on by COVID-19, resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment providers cannot fall by the wayside.,” said Sen. John Cornyn in a press release from his office announcing the grant. “I applaud this investment in Round Rock residents’ health and I will continue supporting efforts to strengthen these critical services.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will fund the grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.