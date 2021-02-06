Round Rock clinic awarded $4 million federal grant amid pandemic

Simple Health

by: Faith Castle

Posted: / Updated:
Doctor's office - FILE - Generic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bluebonnet Trails Community MHMR Center in Round Rock will receive a $4 million federal grant for mental health and substance abuse services. 

The grant covers the Expanding Medication-Assisted Treatment and Care Coordination Services Project to help high-risk populations during the pandemic.  

“With the ongoing mental health challenges brought on by COVID-19, resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment providers cannot fall by the wayside.,” said Sen. John Cornyn in a press release from his office announcing the grant. “I applaud this investment in Round Rock residents’ health and I will continue supporting efforts to strengthen these critical services.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will fund the grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss