Research finds eating chocolate bar for breakfast is healthy, local health expert weighs in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new study shows some interesting findings about the impact of milk chocolate and your health. Researchers, including some from Harvard Medical School, found eating milk chocolate in the morning may help you burn fat and decrease blood sugar levels throughout the day.

“I think that the headline and summary of studies tell a different picture from the actual study,” said Kritikaa Agnani a Registered Dietician at St. David’s Medical Center.

Agnani read the entire study and says more research is needed. The current research included nineteen postmenopausal woman.

Researchers gave the women 100 grams of chocolate to eat. One group was told to eat the chocolate in the morning. The other group was told to eat the chocolate at night. “100 grams of chocolate is a full chocolate bar, you know those Hershey bars? that’s how much so it was quite a bit of chocolate to be studying,” said Agnani.

The study showed women who ate the chocolate in the morning felt full throughout and consumed less calories at the end of the day. “My immediate thought as a dietician is, well this was almost 600 calories of chocolate, 60 grams of carbs and 31 grams of fat which is quite filling!” but it’s not enough for Agnani to get on board.

“It needs more research a bigger sample size and different types of people before making conclusions from this one study,” Agnani said.

Her best advice is to pay attention to your hunger levels, to stay healthy and eat less throughout the day if you’re trying to lose weight.

“In the study they also really focused on these women’s hunger levels throughout the day and asked them ‘what is your hunger level on a scale?’ Agnani said. “And I wonder if that influenced the results because they were so aware of their body, listening to their hunger levels.”

Researchers said the age of the participants in the study was important because “milk chocolate has a name for contributing to weight gain due to its high fat, sugar and caloric content. Chocolate eating habit has been associated with long-term weight gain in a dose-dependent manner, especially in postmenopausal females vulnerable to weight gain.”