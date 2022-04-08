AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nationwide transition to zero-emission vehicles and electricity could save lives and money over the next 30 years, according to the ‘Zeroing in on Healthy Air’ report.

The American Lung Association released the 2022 report and found “staggering results if we made this transition to zero-emission technologies. We could see over a trillion dollars in public health benefits,” said Will Barrett, the ALA’s national senior director for clean air advocacy.

The report looked at state-level data to come up with the scenario of an across-the-board switch to zero emissions.

“We are using technical modeling tools based on these scenarios that we developed to really tell the story of where we could go if we make strong policy choices, strong investments in cleaning the air in our community,” said Barrett.

The American Lung Association said the transportation sector is a leading source of air pollution and the nation’s biggest source of carbon pollution.

“We are looking at passenger vehicles, so the cars in the driveway, schools buses that take kids to school, transit buses, all the way up to heavy duty truck,” said Barrett.

The ALA said Texas could benefit the most.

“We see a number of states with a very high number of public health benefits, and Texas is at the top with over a 100 billion in health benefits to be achieved through this transition to zero-emission technology. That’s over 9,000 lives saved, approximately 350,000 asthma attacks avoided, over the 2020 to 2050 time period.”

A massive change by 2050 would require quick action and policy change, admitted Barrett.

“We need to see the political will and the investments made to bring clean air to the forefront much quicker than what’s on schedule for now.”

To see the full report, please visit lung.org/EV.