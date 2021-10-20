Register for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Oct. 24

Simple Health
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this Saturday is a chance to honor breast cancer survivors, their families and those who lost their battle.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returns this year, with both in-person and virtual “walk in your own neighborhood” options available. Join the Central Texas community in a walk to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Walk Village opens 8 a.m. | Opening Ceremonies and Walk begins 8:30 a.m.
  • Where: Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive

Visit Susan G. Komen’s website for information and to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss