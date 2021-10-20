Register for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Oct. 24

AUSTIN (KXAN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this Saturday is a chance to honor breast cancer survivors, their families and those who lost their battle.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returns this year, with both in-person and virtual “walk in your own neighborhood” options available. Join the Central Texas community in a walk to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Walk Village opens 8 a.m. | Opening Ceremonies and Walk begins 8:30 a.m.

Where: Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive

Visit Susan G. Komen’s website for information and to register.