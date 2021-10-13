Register for the 2021 Austin Heart and Stroke Walk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now more than ever, many Central Texans are in need of life-changing medical treatment. This Saturday is your chance to help.

The American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Walk is back for another year, and back in-person after going digital in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main event kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Long Center.

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 16 | Festival Opens 7 a.m. | Opening Ceremonies 8 a.m. | Walk Begins 8:15 a.m.
  • Where: Long Center, 701 West Riverside Drive

This year, the walk has been expanded to include two alternate routes, which you can walk at any time.

  • When: Friday, Oct. 15 – Sunday, Oct. 17
  • Where: Mueller Trail | 4500 Mueller Drive | Austin, TX 78723 or Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail | 2101 Veterans Drive | Austin, TX 78701

There’s still time to register – go to AHA’s website to sign up for the walk, or donate if you’re unable to attend.

