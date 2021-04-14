Psychedelic drugs for veterans? New bill would expand research into in the drugs as treatment for PTSD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more soldiers get ready to transition back into civilian life, there’s a push to try new treatments to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Former Governor Rick Perry joined State Representative Alex Dominguez on Wednesday to announce a new piece of legislation that would expand research into psychedelic medicine.

That includes drugs like MDMA, psilocybin and ketamine.

“The potential science that is going to come out of this I will suggest to you, is going to have an effect across our populations,” said Perry. “Used properly, it could save lives.”

Meanwhile, Dominguez, D-37th, said as a former felony prosecutor, he would see veterans return home and self-medicate — often ending up facing criminal charges just trying deal with the stress and trauma of returning home.

“[It] really opened my eyes to what we can do to help them,” said Dominguez. “Because what we’re doing now isn’t working.”

The bill has not yet received a date for a hearing.

