Prepping Healthy Snacks With Earn That Body

If health and fitness are at the top of your new year’s resolutions list, Kim Eagle of Earn That Body can help! She shared tips with Rosie and Steph about snacks: prepping healthy snacks ahead of time can really save your from pitfalls during a mid-afternoon slump. Here are some classics that have stood the test of time, because they’re both filling and nutritious:

Celery with peanut butter

Brown rice cake with peanut butter

Pre-packed bags of almonds/walnuts

Cottage cheese with fruit

Yogurt with fruit

Kim is releasing her “5 Week Earn That Body Program,” which is all online, with personalized nutrition and full home workout program/videos to help with weight loss. Kim also just started doing LIVE strength personal training groups online.

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.