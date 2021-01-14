Prepping Healthy Snacks With Earn That Body

Simple Health
Posted: / Updated:

If health and fitness are at the top of your new year’s resolutions list, Kim Eagle of Earn That Body can help! She shared tips with Rosie and Steph about snacks: prepping healthy snacks ahead of time can really save your from pitfalls during a mid-afternoon slump. Here are some classics that have stood the test of time, because they’re both filling and nutritious:

  • Celery with peanut butter
  • Brown rice cake with peanut butter
  • Pre-packed bags of almonds/walnuts
  • Cottage cheese with fruit
  • Yogurt with fruit

Kim is releasing her “5 Week Earn That Body Program,” which is all online, with personalized nutrition and full home workout program/videos to help with weight loss. Kim also just started doing LIVE strength personal training groups online.

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss